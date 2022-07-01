Directori d'empreses
Integra Managed Care
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre Integra Managed Care que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Integra MLTC, Inc. (“Integra”) is a Medicaid Managed Long Term Care Plan that serves Medicaid beneficiaries in need of long term supportive services to help them live in their home and community. Integra serves frail seniors and adults requiring long term care services, aged 18 and over. Integra’s service areas include the five boroughs of New York, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester.Mission: To assist frail elderly and adults who require long term care services to live safely and independently in their home for as long as possible while maintaining their health and wellbeing.Vision: Integra aspires to be the preferred plan of choice for individuals in need of quality long term care. By consistently delivering best care and services, they want to be the most trusted plan in the metropolitan New York area.

    http://www.integraplan.org
    Lloc web
    2014
    Any de fundació
    330
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Integra Managed Care

    Empreses relacionades

    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • SoFi
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos