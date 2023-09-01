Directori d'empreses
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia Salaris

El salari de Insurance Corporation of British Columbia oscil·la entre $20,732 en compensació total anual per a un Analista Financer a la banda baixa fins a $100,500 per a un Analista de Negoci a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. Darrera actualització: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $58.4K
Operacions de Negoci
$43.9K
Analista de Negoci
$101K

Redactor Publicitari
$56K
Científic de Dades
$80.8K
Analista Financer
$20.7K
Gestor de Producte
$101K
Capitalista de Risc
$23.5K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Insurance Corporation of British Columbia és Analista de Negoci at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $100,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Insurance Corporation of British Columbia és $57,189.

