Inovalon
Inovalon Salaris

El salari de Inovalon oscil·la entre $43,675 en compensació total anual per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda baixa fins a $276,375 per a un Consultor de Gestió a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Inovalon. Darrera actualització: 9/14/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $100K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $132K
Analista de Dades
Median $100K

Analista de Negoci
Median $96K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$110K
Servei al Client
$55.3K
Recursos Humans
$190K
Consultor de Gestió
$276K
Gestor de Projectes
$146K
Vendes
$49.8K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$246K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$43.7K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Inovalon és Consultor de Gestió at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $276,375. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Inovalon és $105,223.

