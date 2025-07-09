Innotech Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Innotech oscil·la entre $11,973 en compensació total anual per a un Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI) a la banda baixa fins a $122,400 per a un Enginyer Químic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Innotech. Darrera actualització: 9/14/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $51K

Enginyer de Software Frontend

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

Enginyer de Dades

Enginyer DevOps

Analista de Dades
Median $39.8K
Analista de Negoci
Median $46K

Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $68K

Arquitecte de Dades

Gestor de Programes Tècnics
Median $78.9K
Assistent Administratiu
$22.7K
Enginyer Químic
$122K
Científic de Dades
Median $31.3K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$12K
Banquer d'Inversions
$41.8K
Jurídic
$63.2K
Dissenyador de Producte
$38.8K
Gestor de Producte
$60.2K
Gestor de Projectes
$91.4K
Reclutador
$58.5K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$66K
Capitalista de Risc
$41.9K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Innotech és Enginyer Químic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $122,400. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Innotech és $50,958.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Innotech

