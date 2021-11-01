Directori d'empreses
INNOLUX
INNOLUX Salaris

El salari de INNOLUX oscil·la entre $23,852 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $39,308 per a un Gestor de Projectes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de INNOLUX. Darrera actualització: 9/14/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $25.9K
Enginyer Mecànic
$36.1K
Dissenyador de Producte
$23.9K

Gestor de Projectes
$39.3K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a INNOLUX és Gestor de Projectes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $39,308. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a INNOLUX és $30,980.

