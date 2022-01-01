Directori d'Empreses
Inmar
Inmar Salaris

El rang de salaris de Inmar varia de $79,600 en compensació total anual per a Recursos Humans a l'extrem inferior a $224,400 per a Màrqueting a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Inmar. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $109K
Gerent de Ciència de Dades
$188K
Científic de Dades
$110K

Analista Financer
$86.7K
Recursos Humans
$79.6K
Màrqueting
$224K
Gestor de Producte
$147K
Vendes
$124K
Gerent d'Enginyeria de Programari
$159K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Inmar és Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $224,400. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Inmar és de $124,375.

