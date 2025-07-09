Directori d'Empreses
Infotech Salaris

El rang de salaris de Infotech varia de $24,984 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer Elèctric a l'extrem inferior a $100,025 per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Infotech. Última actualització: 8/11/2025

$160K

Enginyer Elèctric
$25K
Reclutador
$99.5K
Enginyer de Programari
$100K

PMF

The highest paying role reported at Infotech is Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infotech is $99,500.

