Infor
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

  • Sri Lanka

Infor Enginyer de Programari Salaris a Sri Lanka

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Sri Lanka a Infor totalitza LKR 2.78M per year per a Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Sri Lanka totalitza LKR 3.18M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Infor. Última actualització: 10/2/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR 47.75M

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Salaris de Pràctiques

Quins són els nivells professionals a Infor?

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Infor in Sri Lanka és una compensació total anual de LKR 17,549,918. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Infor per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Sri Lanka és LKR 3,105,675.

