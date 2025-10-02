La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Sri Lanka a Infor totalitza LKR 2.78M per year per a Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Sri Lanka totalitza LKR 3.18M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Infor. Última actualització: 10/2/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
