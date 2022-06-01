Directori d'Empreses
Info-Tech Research Group
Info-Tech Research Group Salaris

El rang de salaris de Info-Tech Research Group varia de $31,990 en compensació total anual per a Enginyer de Programari a l'extrem inferior a $119,710 per a Vendes a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Info-Tech Research Group. Última actualització: 8/11/2025

$160K

Gerent de Projecte
Median $102K
Consultor de Gestió
$61.7K
Vendes
$120K

Enginyer de Programari
$32K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Info-Tech Research Group is Vendes at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,710. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Info-Tech Research Group is $81,643.

