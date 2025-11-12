Directori d'empreses
Info Edge
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Enginyer de Programari d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

  • Greater Delhi Area

Info Edge Enginyer de Programari d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA) Salaris a Greater Delhi Area

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA) in Greater Delhi Area a Info Edge totalitza ₹1.35M per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Delhi Area totalitza ₹1.4M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Info Edge. Última actualització: 11/12/2025

Mitjana Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.35M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹59.7K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Veure 2 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Contribuir
Quins són els nivells professionals a Info Edge?

Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA) a Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area és una compensació total anual de ₹4,039,791. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Info Edge per al rol de Enginyer de Programari d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA) in Greater Delhi Area és ₹1,403,354.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Info Edge

Empreses relacionades

  • Flipkart
  • Microsoft
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos