La compensació de Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack in Greater Delhi Area a Info Edge totalitza ₹1.88M per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Delhi Area totalitza ₹1.77M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Info Edge. Última actualització: 11/12/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.88M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹188K
Lead Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
