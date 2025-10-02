La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Delhi Area a Info Edge oscil·la entre ₹1.8M per year per a Senior Software Engineer i ₹4.88M per year per a Tech Lead/Team Lead. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Delhi Area totalitza ₹2.01M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Info Edge. Última actualització: 10/2/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títols inclososEnviar nou títol