Info Edge Enginyer de Programari Salaris a Greater Delhi Area

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Delhi Area a Info Edge oscil·la entre ₹1.8M per year per a Senior Software Engineer i ₹4.88M per year per a Tech Lead/Team Lead. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Delhi Area totalitza ₹2.01M. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Info Edge. Última actualització: 10/2/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
₹13.94M

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Salaris de Pràctiques

Quins són els nivells professionals a Info Edge?

Títols inclosos

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Enginyer de Software d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area és una compensació total anual de ₹4,877,530. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Info Edge per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Greater Delhi Area és ₹2,065,751.

