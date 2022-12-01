Directori d'Empreses
IndiaMART Salaris

El rang de salaris de IndiaMART varia de $6,585 en compensació total anual per a Vendes a l'extrem inferior a $28,744 per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de IndiaMART. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $13.8K

Enginyer de programari full-stack

Enginyer de programari backend

Gestor de Producte
Median $28.7K
Vendes
$6.6K

Capitalista de Risc
$11.8K
Falta el teu títol?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at IndiaMART is Gestor de Producte with a yearly total compensation of $28,744. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IndiaMART is $12,839.

