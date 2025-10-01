La compensació de Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari in Greater Seattle Area a Indeed oscil·la entre $351K per year per a TDM3 i $497K per year per a TDM4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Seattle Area totalitza $397K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Indeed. Última actualització: 10/1/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
TDM3
$351K
$246K
$84.7K
$20.8K
TDM4
$497K
$287K
$177K
$32.2K
TDM5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ANY 1
33.3%
ANY 2
33.4%
ANY 3
A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:
33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (8.32% trimestral)
33.4% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (8.35% trimestral)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.