Directori d'empreses
Indeed
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari Salaris a Greater Austin Area

La compensació de Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari in Greater Austin Area a Indeed oscil·la entre $289K per year per a TDM3 i $893K per year per a TDM6. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Greater Austin Area totalitza $403K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Indeed. Última actualització: 10/1/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
$289K
$179K
$95K
$15.6K
TDM4
Senior Manager
$403K
$203K
$175K
$25.8K
TDM5
Director
$525K
$249K
$236K
$40.8K
TDM6
Senior Director
$893K
$273K
$563K
$57K
Veure 2 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.4%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (8.32% trimestral)

  • 33.4% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (8.35% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a Indeed in Greater Austin Area és una compensació total anual de $892,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Indeed per al rol de Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari in Greater Austin Area és $407,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Indeed

Empreses relacionades

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos