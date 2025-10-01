Directori d'empreses
Indeed
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

  • New York City Area

Indeed Enginyer de Programari Salaris a New York City Area

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in New York City Area a Indeed oscil·la entre $153K per year per a L1 i $430K per year per a L4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in New York City Area totalitza $219K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Indeed. Última actualització: 10/1/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L0
(Nivell d'Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$153K
$127K
$15.6K
$10.2K
L2
Software Engineer II
$214K
$163K
$36.5K
$14.6K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$281K
$216K
$56.8K
$8.3K
Veure 4 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina
Salaris de Pràctiques

Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.4%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (8.32% trimestral)

  • 33.4% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (8.35% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Enginyer de Software d'Assegurament de Qualitat (QA)

Enginyer de Dades

Enginyer de Software de Producció

PMF

The highest paying salary package reported for a Enginyer de Programari at Indeed in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $430,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Enginyer de Programari role in New York City Area is $178,500.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Indeed

Empreses relacionades

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos