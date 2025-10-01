La compensació de Gestor de Producte in New York City Area a Indeed oscil·la entre $147K per year per a L2 i $545K per year per a L5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in New York City Area totalitza $157K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Indeed. Última actualització: 10/1/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L2
$147K
$116K
$21.3K
$10.5K
L3
$188K
$144K
$34.1K
$10.2K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$545K
$279K
$174K
$93K
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ANY 1
33.3%
ANY 2
33.4%
ANY 3
A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:
33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)
33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (8.32% trimestral)
33.4% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (8.35% trimestral)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.