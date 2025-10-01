Directori d'empreses
La compensació de Gestor de Producte in New York City Area a Indeed oscil·la entre $147K per year per a L2 i $545K per year per a L5. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in New York City Area totalitza $157K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Indeed. Última actualització: 10/1/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
$147K
$116K
$21.3K
$10.5K
L3
Product Manager
$188K
$144K
$34.1K
$10.2K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Director
$545K
$279K
$174K
$93K
$160K

Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Salaris de Pràctiques

Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (6.25% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ANY 1

33.3%

ANY 2

33.4%

ANY 3

Tipus d'Accions
RSU

A Indeed, RSUs estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 3 anys:

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (8.32% trimestral)

  • 33.4% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (8.35% trimestral)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Producte a Indeed in New York City Area és una compensació total anual de $545,450. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Indeed per al rol de Gestor de Producte in New York City Area és $173,000.

