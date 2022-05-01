Directori d'empreses
Imperva
Imperva Salaris

El salari de Imperva oscil·la entre $64,000 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Ciberseguretat a la banda baixa fins a $217,080 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Imperva. Darrera actualització: 9/13/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $117K
Servei al Client
$161K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$189K

Dissenyador de Producte
$141K
Gestor de Producte
$217K
Enginyer de Vendes
$209K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$64K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$135K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$132K
PMF

