Directori d'empreses
impak Finance
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
Principals Informacions
  • Contribueix amb quelcom únic sobre impak Finance que pugui ser útil per a altres (ex. consells d'entrevista, selecció d'equips, cultura única, etc.).
    • Sobre nosaltres

    Impak is an impact rating agency that provides investors and lenders with assessments that include both negative and positive impacts of their assets. They offer transparent, measurable, and rigorous environmental and social data to enable capital to finance a positive impact economy. Their services are suited for institutional investors, asset managers, private equity managers, and sustainable investment services. The impak ScoreTM and impact statement are at the base of their offer and allow for data contextualization, double-materiality analysis, and alignment with new regulations. They represent the second generation of extra-financial rating agencies and aim to ensure a real change of economic paradigm.

    https://impakfinance.com
    Lloc web
    2016
    Any de fundació
    126
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

    Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

    Subscriu-te a ofertes verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

    Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

    Feines destacades

      No s'han trobat feines destacades per a impak Finance

    Empreses relacionades

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Veure totes les empreses ➜

    Altres recursos