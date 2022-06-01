Directori d'empreses
iMerit Technology
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Lloc web
    2012
    Any de fundació
    5,500
    Núm. d'empleats
    $1B-$10B
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

