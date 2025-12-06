La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Netherlands a IMC oscil·la entre €146K per year per a L1 i €160K per year per a L4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Netherlands totalitza €160K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de IMC. Última actualització: 12/6/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
