Directori d'empreses
IMC
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Enginyer de Programari

  • Tots els Salaris de Enginyer de Programari

IMC Enginyer de Programari Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Netherlands a IMC oscil·la entre €146K per year per a L1 i €160K per year per a L4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Netherlands totalitza €160K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de IMC. Última actualització: 12/6/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L1
(Nivell d'Entrada)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Veure 1 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina
Salaris de Pràctiques

Contribuir
Quins són els nivells professionals a IMC?

Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Enginyer de Programari verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a IMC in Netherlands és una compensació total anual de €201,089. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a IMC per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Netherlands és €152,749.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a IMC

Empreses relacionades

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.