iManage Salaris

El salari de iManage oscil·la entre $121,390 en compensació total anual per a un Information Technologist (IT) a la banda baixa fins a $426,629 per a un Vendes a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de iManage. Darrera actualització: 10/20/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $176K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $128K
Gestor de Producte
Median $130K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Servei al Client
$139K
Científic de Dades
$125K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
Vendes
$427K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$129K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a iManage és Vendes at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $426,629. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a iManage és $129,551.

Altres recursos