La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a IHS Markit oscil·la entre $99.2K per year per a Software Engineer i $136K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $135K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de IHS Markit. Última actualització: 12/6/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
