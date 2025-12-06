Directori d'empreses
El paquet de compensació mitjà de Gestor de Producte in Canada a IHS Markit totalitza SGD 135K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de IHS Markit. Última actualització: 12/6/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
Total per any
$105K
Nivell
hidden
Base
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.5K
Anys a l'empresa
2-4 Anys
Anys d'exp
5-10 Anys
PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Producte a IHS Markit in Canada és una compensació total anual de SGD 220,423. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a IHS Markit per al rol de Gestor de Producte in Canada és SGD 135,433.

Altres recursos

