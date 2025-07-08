Directori d'empreses
Idp Education
Idp Education Salaris

El salari de Idp Education oscil·la entre $5,016 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $160,464 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Idp Education. Darrera actualització: 11/24/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $7.5K
Assistent Administratiu
$38.1K
Científic de Dades
$98.7K

Màrqueting
$62.2K
Dissenyador de Producte
$66.1K
Gestor de Producte
$160K
Vendes
$5K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Idp Education és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $160,464. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Idp Education és $62,239.

Altres recursos

