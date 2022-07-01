Directori d'empreses
IDMWORKS
Principals Informacions
    • Sobre nosaltres

    IDMWORKS is an expert-level Identity and Access Management consultancy having successfully driven 2500+ IAM projects since 2004. IDMWORKS has been recognized for their leadership in security by Gartner and their consultants are true domain experts as recognized by their peers, customers, and partners. In addition to Identity and Access Management consulting, IDMWORKS provides Custom Application Development and Managed Services, including mobile application monitoring capabilities. IDMWORKS is headquartered in sunny Miami, Florida

    http://www.idmworks.com
    Lloc web
    2004
    Any de fundació
    150
    Núm. d'empleats
    $10M-$50M
    Ingressos estimats
    Seu central

