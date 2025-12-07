El paquet de compensació mitjà de Dissenyador de Producte in United States a Human Interest totalitza $170K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Human Interest. Última actualització: 12/7/2025
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
25%
ANY 1
25%
ANY 2
25%
ANY 3
25%
ANY 4
A Human Interest, Assignacions d'accions/participacions estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:
25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)
25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (2.08% mensual)
25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (2.08% mensual)
25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (2.08% mensual)
