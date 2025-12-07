Directori d'empreses
Human Interest
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Dissenyador de Producte

  • Tots els Salaris de Dissenyador de Producte

Human Interest Dissenyador de Producte Salaris

El paquet de compensació mitjà de Dissenyador de Producte in United States a Human Interest totalitza $170K per year. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Human Interest. Última actualització: 12/7/2025

Paquet Mitjà
company icon
Human Interest
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Total per any
$170K
Nivell
L4
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Anys a l'empresa
3 Anys
Anys d'exp
5 Anys
Quins són els nivells professionals a Human Interest?
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina

Calendari d'Adquisició

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

A Human Interest, Assignacions d'accions/participacions estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (2.08% mensual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (2.08% mensual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (2.08% mensual)



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Dissenyador de Producte verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Dissenyador de Producte a Human Interest in United States és una compensació total anual de $170,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Human Interest per al rol de Dissenyador de Producte in United States és $170,000.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Human Interest

Empreses relacionades

  • Farmers Insurance
  • Guardian Life
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Figure
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/human-interest/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.