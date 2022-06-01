Directori d'empreses
HireVue
HireVue Salaris

El salari de HireVue oscil·la entre $57,710 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $175,120 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de HireVue. Darrera actualització: 9/5/2025

$160K

Científic de Dades
$160K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$90.5K
Vendes
$57.7K

Enginyer de Programari
$175K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at HireVue is Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HireVue is $125,373.

