HG Insights Salaris

El salari de HG Insights oscil·la entre $99,500 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $231,150 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de HG Insights. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $134K
Dissenyador de Producte
$99.5K
Gestor de Producte
$181K

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$231K
PMF

