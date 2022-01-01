Hexaware Technologies Salaris

Directori d'empreses
El salari de Hexaware Technologies oscil·la entre $3,616 en compensació total anual per a un Comptable a la banda baixa fins a $273,625 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Hexaware Technologies. Darrera actualització: 9/10/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $7.2K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $122K
Comptable
$3.6K

Operacions de Negoci
$5.3K
Analista de Negoci
$7.3K
Servei al Client
$5.4K
Analista de Dades
$21.8K
Científic de Dades
$10.1K
Analista Financer
$15.6K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$79.7K
Màrqueting
$7.5K
Gestor de Producte
$98.5K
Gestor de Projectes
$121K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$31.3K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$274K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at Hexaware Technologies is Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $273,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hexaware Technologies is $15,635.

