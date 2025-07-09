Directori d'empreses
Hero Moto
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

Hero Moto Salaris

El salari de Hero Moto oscil·la entre $10,204 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda baixa fins a $22,974 per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Hero Moto. Darrera actualització: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Enginyer Mecànic
$10.2K
Enginyer de Programari
$23K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$14.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Hero Moto és Enginyer de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $22,974. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Hero Moto és $14,436.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Hero Moto

Empreses relacionades

  • Databricks
  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos