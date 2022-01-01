Directori d'empreses
Henkel
Henkel Salaris

El salari de Henkel oscil·la entre $14,250 en compensació total anual per a un Vendes a la banda baixa fins a $129,350 per a un Enginyer Mecànic a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Henkel. Darrera actualització: 9/14/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $107K
Analista de Negoci
$62.7K
Enginyer Químic
$93K

Analista de Dades
$119K
Científic de Dades
$48.4K
Analista Financer
$70.5K
Banquer d'Inversions
$77.4K
Enginyer de Materials
$74.6K
Enginyer Mecànic
$129K
Dissenyador de Producte
$94.1K
Gestor de Producte
$70.2K
Gestor de Projectes
$102K
Vendes
$14.2K
Capitalista de Risc
$68.5K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Henkel és Enginyer Mecànic at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $129,350. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Henkel és $76,005.

