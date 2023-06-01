Directori d'Empreses
Harvest Partners
Harvest Partners Salaris

El rang de salaris de Harvest Partners varia de $89,445 en compensació total anual per a Gestor de Producte a l'extrem inferior a $241,200 per a Redactor Publicitari a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Harvest Partners. Última actualització: 8/19/2025

$160K

Redactor Publicitari
$241K
Recursos Humans
$166K
Consultor de Gestió
$169K

Màrqueting
$157K
Gestor de Producte
$89.4K
Gerent de Programa
$159K
Reclutador
$159K
Enginyer de Programari
$189K
Investigador UX
$148K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a Harvest Partners és Redactor Publicitari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $241,200. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a Harvest Partners és de $158,790.

