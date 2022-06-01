Directori d'empreses
GXO
GXO Salaris

El salari de GXO oscil·la entre $10,322 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Dades a la banda baixa fins a $419,588 per a un Operacions de Negoci a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de GXO. Darrera actualització: 11/25/2025

Operacions de Negoci
$420K
Analista de Negoci
$60.7K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Dades
$10.3K
Científic de Dades
$68.6K
Analista Financer
$126K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$44.6K
Consultor de Gestió
$90.5K
Enginyer Mecànic
$94.5K
Gestor de Producte
$119K
Gestor de Programes
$126K
Enginyer de Programari
$99.5K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$139K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$119K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a GXO és Operacions de Negoci at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $419,588. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a GXO és $97,180.

Altres recursos

