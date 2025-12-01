Directori d'empreses
Gusto
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaris
  • Gestor de Producte

  • Tots els Salaris de Gestor de Producte

Gusto Gestor de Producte Salaris

La compensació de Gestor de Producte in United States a Gusto oscil·la entre $199K per year per a L2 i $393K per year per a L4. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $399K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Gusto. Última actualització: 12/1/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$199K
$165K
$33.8K
$0
L3
$241K
$170K
$63.7K
$7.8K
L4
$393K
$213K
$150K
$29K
Veure 3 Més Nivells
Afegir CompComparar Nivells
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
AfegirAfegir CompAfegir Compensació

Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DadesVeure Ofertes de Feina
Salaris de Pràctiques

Calendari d'Adquisició

20%

ANY 1

20%

ANY 2

20%

ANY 3

20%

ANY 4

20%

ANY 5

Tipus d'Accions
Options

A Gusto, Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 5 anys:

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (20.00% anual)

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (1.67% mensual)

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (1.67% mensual)

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (1.67% mensual)

  • 20% s'adquireix en el 5th-ANY (1.67% mensual)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ANY 1

25%

ANY 2

25%

ANY 3

25%

ANY 4

Tipus d'Accions
Options

A Gusto, Options estan subjectes a un calendari d'adquisició de 4 anys:

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 1st-ANY (25.00% anual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 2nd-ANY (2.08% mensual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 3rd-ANY (2.08% mensual)

  • 25% s'adquireix en el 4th-ANY (2.08% mensual)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Rebre Salaris Verificats a la teva Safata d'Entrada

Subscriu-te a ofertes Gestor de Producte verificades.Rebràs el desglossament dels detalls de compensació per correu electrònic. Més Informació

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i per la Política de Privacitat i els Termes del Servei de Google s'apliquen.

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Gestor de Producte a Gusto in United States és una compensació total anual de $582,500. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Gusto per al rol de Gestor de Producte in United States és $226,250.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a Gusto

Empreses relacionades

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.