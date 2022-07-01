Directori d'empreses
GuideWell Salaris

El salari de GuideWell oscil·la entre $76,000 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $164,175 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de GuideWell. Darrera actualització: 11/24/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $76K
Gestor de Producte
$121K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
$84.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Arquitecte de Solucions
$164K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$116K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a GuideWell és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $164,175. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a GuideWell és $115,575.

Altres recursos

