Guidepoint Salaris

El salari de Guidepoint oscil·la entre $65,000 en compensació total anual per a un Atenció al Client a la banda baixa fins a $169,533 per a un Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Guidepoint. Darrera actualització: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Enginyer de Programari
Median $125K
Atenció al Client
Median $65K
Màrqueting
$78.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Gestor de Producte
$74.8K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$170K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Guidepoint és Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $169,533. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Guidepoint és $78,075.

