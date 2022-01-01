Directori d'empreses
Guesty
Guesty Salaris

El salari de Guesty oscil·la entre $42,506 en compensació total anual per a un Atenció al Client a la banda baixa fins a $220,095 per a un Gestor de Producte a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Guesty. Darrera actualització: 11/23/2025

Enginyer de Programari
Median $120K
Atenció al Client
$42.5K
Èxit del Client
$98.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Gestor de Producte
$220K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Guesty és Gestor de Producte at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $220,095. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Guesty és $109,125.

