Guerbet Salaris

El salari de Guerbet oscil·la entre $11,968 en compensació total anual per a un Assistent Administratiu a la banda baixa fins a $75,620 per a un Recursos Humans a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Guerbet. Darrera actualització: 11/23/2025

Assistent Administratiu
$12K
Científic de Dades
$42.8K
Recursos Humans
$75.6K

PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Guerbet és Recursos Humans at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $75,620. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Guerbet és $42,757.

Altres recursos

