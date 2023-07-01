Directori d'empreses
Gracie Point
Principals Informacions
    Gracie Point is a specialty finance company that offers innovative loan programs for the life insurance market. They provide cost-effective ways for high net worth and institutional clients to finance their premium payments. With access to multiple capital sources and decades of experience, Gracie Point delivers premium finance loan programs tailored to clients' needs. They offer a fully-integrated solution from case design to funding and post-funding servicing. Additionally, they have a renewal commissions lending program for Brokerage General Agents and Insurance Producers. Visit www.graciepoint.com for more information.

    http://www.graciepoint.com
    Lloc web
    2010
    Any de fundació
    31
    Núm. d'empleats
    $1M-$10M
    Ingressos estimats
    Altres recursos