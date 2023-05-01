El salari de Gorilla Technology Group oscil·la entre $25,046 en compensació total anual per a un Enginyer de Programari a la banda baixa fins a $58,854 per a un Científic de Dades a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Gorilla Technology Group. Darrera actualització: 11/23/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gorilla-technology-group/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.