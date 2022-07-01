Directori d'empreses
Gorgias
Gorgias Salaris

El salari de Gorgias oscil·la entre $92,063 en compensació total anual per a un Èxit del Client a la banda baixa fins a $199,000 per a un Màrqueting a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Gorgias. Darrera actualització: 11/23/2025

Don't get lowballed
Enginyer de Programari
Median $115K
Cap d'Estat Major
$197K
Èxit del Client
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Màrqueting
$199K
Gestor de Socis
$132K
Dissenyador de Producte
$135K
Gestor de Producte
$113K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$128K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Gorgias és Màrqueting at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $199,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Gorgias és $130,072.

Altres recursos

