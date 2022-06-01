Directori d'empreses
GLOBO
GLOBO Salaris

El salari de GLOBO oscil·la entre $11,613 en compensació total anual per a un Dissenyador de Producte a la banda baixa fins a $120,600 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de GLOBO. Darrera actualització: 9/9/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $29.8K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Científic de Dades
$99.5K
Dissenyador de Producte
$11.6K

Gestor de Producte
$60.1K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
$106K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$121K
PMF

The highest paying role reported at GLOBO is Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GLOBO is $79,788.

