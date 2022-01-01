Directori d'empreses
Globant
Globant Salaris

El salari de Globant oscil·la entre $11,235 en compensació total anual per a un Màrqueting a la banda baixa fins a $298,500 per a un Desenvolupament de Negoci a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Globant. Darrera actualització: 9/12/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Semi Senior $20.8K
Semi Senior Advanced $32.2K
Senior 1 $36.8K
Senior 2 $49.5K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Dades

Enginyer DevOps

Desenvolupador Web

Gestor de Projectes
Median $19.5K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $40.3K

Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $126K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
Median $190K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $196K
Comptable
$15.9K
Assistent Administratiu
$143K
Gestor d'Operacions de Negoci
$33.6K
Analista de Negoci
$46.4K
Desenvolupament de Negoci
$299K
Servei al Client
$50.3K
Recursos Humans
$15.2K
Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$13.3K
Consultor de Gestió
$71.9K
Màrqueting
$11.2K
Operacions de Màrqueting
$52.3K
Dissenyador de Producte
$46.8K
Gestor de Producte
$39.4K
Gestor de Programes
Median $219K
Vendes
$80.4K
Enginyer de Vendes
$121K
PMF

Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Globant este $46,752.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Globant este $46,752.

Altres recursos