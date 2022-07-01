Directori d'empreses
GiveGab
    Experience the JOY of fundraising with GiveGab!GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for giving days and year-round fundraising, making it easy for development professionals to be great at their jobs.Who We Serve:• Cause-Based Nonprofits• Community & Civic Foundations• Higher Education Institutions• Public Media OutletGiveGab offers a complete suite of custom-tailored products and services to fit your organization's unique needs, and to enhance your everyday giving strategy both online and offline. Maximize your potential with GiveGab’s modern and easy-to-use software empowering you to cultivate long-term giving relationships.GiveGab Solutions:• Giving Days• Crowdfunding• Fundraising Campaigns & Events• Peer-to-Peer & Team Fundraising• Embeddable Website Forms• Enhanced Supporter Tracking• Campaign Tracking Data Analytics• Unparalleled Customer SupportGiveGab is the leader in Giving Days nationwide! Host a 24-hour giving event to raise awareness and support for your community and the nonprofits you serve.GiveGab helps Nonprofits Raise More, Engage More, and Do More!

    givegab.com
    2011
    150
    $10M-$50M
    Altres recursos