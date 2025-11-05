Directori d'empreses
GFT Group
  • Poland

GFT Group Enginyer de Programari Salaris a Poland

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Poland a GFT Group oscil·la entre PLN 129K per year per a Software Engineer i PLN 174K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Poland totalitza PLN 160K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de GFT Group. Última actualització: 11/5/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivell d'Entrada)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN 129K
PLN 129K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 174K
PLN 174K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
Salaris de Pràctiques

Quins són els nivells professionals a GFT Group?

Títols inclosos

Enviar nou títol

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Desenvolupador Salesforce

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a GFT Group in Poland és una compensació total anual de PLN 209,124. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a GFT Group per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in Poland és PLN 160,414.

Altres recursos