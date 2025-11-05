La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in Poland a GFT Group oscil·la entre PLN 129K per year per a Software Engineer i PLN 174K per year per a Senior Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in Poland totalitza PLN 160K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de GFT Group. Última actualització: 11/5/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN 129K
PLN 129K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 174K
PLN 174K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
