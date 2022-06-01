Directori d'empreses
Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Salaris

El salari de Genuine Parts oscil·la entre $51,131 en compensació total anual per a un Servei al Client a la banda baixa fins a $203,975 per a un Arquitecte de Solucions a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de Genuine Parts. Darrera actualització: 9/1/2025

$160K

Enginyer de Programari
Median $100K

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $185K
Servei al Client
$51.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
$67.8K
Jurídic
$169K
Màrqueting
$154K
Dissenyador de Producte
$80.4K
Reclutador
$112K
Arquitecte de Solucions
$204K
PMF

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Genuine Parts és Arquitecte de Solucions at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $203,975. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Genuine Parts és $112,200.

