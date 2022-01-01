Directori d'empreses
General Dynamics Information Technology
Hi treballes? Reivindica la teva empresa

General Dynamics Information Technology Salaris

El salari de General Dynamics Information Technology oscil·la entre $75,000 en compensació total anual per a un Analista de Ciberseguretat a la banda baixa fins a $164,175 per a un Gestor de Programes Tècnics a la banda alta. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de General Dynamics Information Technology. Darrera actualització: 9/13/2025

$160K

Cobra el Que Vals, No et Deixin Enrere

Hem negociat milers d'ofertes i aconseguim regularment increments de 30.000$+ (de vegades 300.000$+). Fes negociar el teu salari o el teu currículum revisat per experts reals: reclutadors que ho fan cada dia.

Enginyer de Programari
Median $112K

Enginyer de Software Backend

Enginyer de Software Full-Stack

Enginyer de Xarxes

Enginyer de Sistemes

Tecnòleg de la Informació (TI)
Median $155K
Analista de Ciberseguretat
Median $75K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Científic de Dades
Median $143K
Arquitecte de Solucions
Median $133K
Analista de Negoci
Median $91K
Analista de Dades
Median $100K
Gestor d'Enginyeria de Programari
Median $146K
Consultor de Gestió
$152K
Gestor de Producte
$91.5K
Gestor de Projectes
$117K
Reclutador
$98.9K
Gestor de Programes Tècnics
$164K
No trobes el teu càrrec?

Cerca tots els salaris a la nostra pàgina de compensació o afegeix el teu salari per ajudar a desbloquejar la pàgina.


PMF

The highest paying role reported at General Dynamics Information Technology is Gestor de Programes Tècnics at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Dynamics Information Technology is $117,300.

Feines destacades

    No s'han trobat feines destacades per a General Dynamics Information Technology

Empreses relacionades

  • Avanade
  • Genesys
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • REI Systems
  • Veure totes les empreses ➜

Altres recursos