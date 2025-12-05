Directori d'empreses
Garmin
Garmin Enginyer de Programari Salaris

La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Garmin oscil·la entre $91.9K per year per a Software Engineer I i $209K per year per a Staff Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $95.3K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Garmin. Última actualització: 12/5/2025

Mitjana Compensació per Nivell
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivell d'Entrada)
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Veure 2 Més Nivells
Últimes Enviaments de Salaris
Empresa

Ubicació | Data

Nom del Nivell

Etiqueta

Anys d'Experiència

Total / A l'Empresa

Compensació Total

Base | Accions (any) | Bonus
No s'han trobat salaris
Salaris de Pràctiques

Quins són els nivells professionals a Garmin?

Títols inclosos

Enginyer de Programari Backend

Enginyer de Programari Full-Stack

Enginyer de Xarxes

Enginyer de Sistemes

PMF

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Enginyer de Programari a Garmin in United States és una compensació total anual de $208,930. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Garmin per al rol de Enginyer de Programari in United States és $92,500.

Altres recursos

