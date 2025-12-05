La compensació de Enginyer de Programari in United States a Garmin oscil·la entre $91.9K per year per a Software Engineer I i $209K per year per a Staff Software Engineer. El paquet de compensació year mitjà in United States totalitza $95.3K. Visualitza el desglossament de salari base, accions i bonus dels paquets de compensació total de Garmin. Última actualització: 12/5/2025
Nom del Nivell
Total
Base
Accions
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Empresa
Nom del Nivell
Anys d'Experiència
Compensació Total
|No s'han trobat salaris
