FTI Consulting Salaris

El rang de salaris de FTI Consulting varia de $87,435 en compensació total anual per a Comptable a l'extrem inferior a $362,500 per a Consultor de Gestió a l'extrem superior. Levels.fyi recull salaris anònims i verificats d'empleats actuals i antics de FTI Consulting. Última actualització: 8/15/2025

$160K

Consultor de Gestió
L1 $96.3K
L2 $135K
L3 $190K
L4 $231K
L5 $363K
Comptable
$87.4K
Analista de Negocis
$189K

Analista de Dades
$101K
Recursos Humans
$90.5K
Màrqueting
$153K
Enginyer de Programari
$96K
PMF

El rol més ben pagat informat a FTI Consulting és Consultor de Gestió at the L5 level amb una compensació total anual de $362,500. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a FTI Consulting és de $135,188.

